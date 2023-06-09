Robert Saleh: Giants and Jets will not conduct joint practices

The New York Giants were expected to conduct joint practices with both the Detroit Lions and New York Jets prior to their respective preseason games but that will not happen.

Although Lions head coach Dan Campbell has confirmed joint practices, Jets head coach Robert Saleh revealed on Friday that the two teams from East Rutherford will not get together for extra work.

#Giants and #Jets will NOT have a joint practice this year, Robert Saleh says — Ryan Dunleavy (@rydunleavy) June 9, 2023

More to come…

Follow the Giants Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire