Robert Saleh on Ezekiel Elliott's Jets interest: 'We love our running back room'

Oct 9, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) warms up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

It certainly seems like Jets fans can cross free agent running back Ezekiel Elliott’s name off the list of still-to-come additions for Gang Green.

When it was reported last week that Elliott, who was released by the Cowboys earlier this month, had narrowed down his possible destinations to the Jets, Philadelphia Eagles, and Cincinnati Bengals, it caught many off-guard, given that the Jets currently have a pretty strong running back room with Breece Hall, Michael Carter, Bam Knight, and Ty Johnson.

So when head coach Robert Saleh was asked about the team having interest in Elliott on Monday morning at the NFL owners meetings, he gave a very precise answer that leaves little room for doubt.



“We love our running back room,” he said. “I’ll leave it at that.”

Saleh’s quick response echoed how some of the Jets players seem to feel about Elliott, with Hall having tweeted and then deleted “I think we good over here,” with Carter agreeing in a reply.

Elliott had an outstanding run with the Cowboys, earning three Pro Bowl appearances while rising to third in team history with 8,262 rushing yards, trailing only Emmitt Smith and Tony Dorsett. But his production dipped in 2022, as he averaged a career-worst 3.8 yards per carry while the team elected to use more and more of fellow back Tony Pollard.

Elliott is still currently a free agent, while you can never truly rule anything out 100 percent, it sounds as if Elliott won’t be a member of Gang Green anytime soon.