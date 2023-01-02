Robert Saleh explains what went wrong in disappointing loss at Seahawks | Jets Post Game
Jets coach Robert Saleh was quick to take blame for his team's shortcomings, saying, 'It starts with me.'
In this Jets post game news conference, a despondent Mike White tried to explain why the Jets failed to respond in their 23-6 loss to Seattle, with so much on the line.
The Seahawks can’t guarantee themselves a playoff spot with a win over the Jets in Week 17, but it’s a necessary step on any path to the playoffs and they’re halfway toward pulling it off. Geno Smith threw a pair of touchdowns and the Seahawks kept the Jets out of the end zone over the [more]
