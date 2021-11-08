Robert Saleh expects Zach Wilson to practice this week, but Jets won't 'rush him back'

Zach Wilson rolls out of the pocket vs. Falcons

Jets head coach Robert Saleh spoke Monday about Zach Wilson returning to practice this week and the possibility of him starting on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.

"Yeah, but again it's one of those deals, we'll see how he is," Saleh told reporters. "Based on today, I'll just give you guys a head's up, we'll see how it looks. We're not in any hurry to rush him back at the same point, because of the fact that this is a two-to-four week injury, he's going on week three, and there's a couple of hurdles he has to pass yet."

Wilson injured his PCL in Week 7 against the New England Patriots, and backup Mike White has started the past two games in his place.

White excelled in his first NFL start against the Cincinnati Bengals by throwing for 405 yards and pulling off the upset victory.



Saleh had said that Wilson was "trending in the right direction" to practice this week, and he could be a full participant at practice on Wednesday if he passes all of the necessary tests.



The first-year head coach said that Wilson would start against the Bills if he's fully healthy.

"If he passes, yeah," Saleh said. "If he's fully healthy, for sure."



In addition to Wilson's injury, White left last Thursday night's game against the Indianapolis Colts in the first quarter with a nerve contusion in his right arm. It looked like he was going to continue his strong performance from Week 8 before suffering the injury after a touchdown pass. Saleh was asked if White could start even with a healthy Wilson, and took the time to talk about White's efforts the past three weeks.

"Can we go day-to-day on this one?" Saleh said. "We'll see. ... I do want to take a moment and just speak on Mike White. The fact that he has taken advantage, and one of the great things of this league is you do get these guys who sometimes come out of nowhere, and get their opportunity, and they showcase who they are, and they show they belong. I have a great appreciation for what Mike is going through, and I have a lot of respect for his opportunity.

"I know you guys have a job to do, with regards to controversies and QB play, I get it. But it would be really cool if you guys were able to take a moment and just kind of appreciate what Mike is kind of going through as an individual quarterback and the opportunity he's been presented with and the heck of a job he's done. Does it mean anything for the future, I don't know. I just know as it goes day-to-day and game-to-game, I just think it's really cool that Mike's been able to take advantage of this opportunity and let's see how he does."

Saleh made it clear that he hopes for all four quarterbacks, including Josh Johnson and Joe Flacco, to be participants at practice on Wednesday and said the team would have a starter decided by then.