The Jets say they won’t play disgruntled wide receiver Elijah Moore on Sunday against the Broncos, but they also won’t grant Moore’s trade request.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh said today that Moore isn’t participating in team meetings and won’t play on Sunday but will be part of the team starting on Monday and going forward.

“We’ve had our discussions with Elijah. Trading him is not an option,” Saleh said. “Elijah will not play this week. He is in the building, he is excused from meetings, but he’s going through a workout. . . . He’ll re-join the team on Monday.”

Teams often say they won’t trade a player only to change their minds when the right offer comes along, or when the player becomes such a distraction that the team no longer wants to deal with him. So it wouldn’t be a shock if Moore does, in fact, get traded.

But for now, Saleh wants to try to make things work with a talented playmaker whom the Jets selected in the second round of last year’s draft. And so the Jets’ stance is that Moore will sit out Sunday and then get a fresh start on Monday.

Robert Saleh: Elijah Moore will not be traded, but also will not play this week originally appeared on Pro Football Talk