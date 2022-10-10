Robert Saleh: We drafted Breece Hall because he’s a home run hitter

The Jets went into the 2022 offseason with an eye on acquiring more offensive playmakers to support quarterback Zach Wilson and they found one in the second round of this year’s draft.

Running back Breece Hall came up with the game-winning touchdown in the team’s Week Four win over the Steelers and he turned in his most impressive performance of the year this Sunday. Hall posted 97 rushing yards and 100 receiving yards to set a franchise record for total yards by a rookie.

Hall only scored one touchdown, but he was stopped on the 1-yard-line after 79-yard and 21-yard gains on passes from Wilson. The Jets scored on each of those drives and head coach Robert Saleh said after the game that those kinds of plays were exactly what the Jets were looking for when they drafted the back.

“He was awesome. He’s an explosive player,” Saleh said, via the team’s website. “When he drafted him, we said we drafted him because we needed a home run hitter on this team and he did that. He hit a couple of home runs today.”

