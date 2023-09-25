Robert Saleh doubles down on Zach Wilson as Jets’ ‘unquestioned quarterback’ moving forward

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) throws a pass against the New York Giants during the second half at MetLife Stadium / Ed Mulholland - USA TODAY Sports

The Jets’ offense struggled again as they dropped their 15th consecutive matchup with the division rival New England Patriots 15-10 on Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium.

New York has now lost back-to-back contests with quarterback Zach Wilson leading the charge in place of the injured Aaron Rodgers and they’ve failed to move the ball effectively in each game.

Despite that, while speaking with reporters Monday afternoon head coach Robert Saleh doubled down on the 24-year-old remaining the Jets’ starting quarterback moving forward.

“He is our unquestioned quarterback,” he said. “As long as he continues to show improvement with his preparation, the way he’s practicing, and even in these games he’s going to be our quarterback.”

When asked about Gang Green potentially adding another signal-caller to the mix this week, the head coach quickly deflected, saying that question is better suited for general manager Joe Douglas.

After throwing three interceptions in Week 2 against the Cowboys, Wilson was able to play mistake-free football this time out. He didn’t turn the ball over but he still only managed 157 passing yards on 18-of-36 throwing and a 17.9 QB rating.

Though the numbers certainly weren’t pretty, Saleh felt that the quarterback wasn’t the reason for Sunday’s loss.

“Sometimes the box score doesn’t always tell the story,” he said. “He’s not the reason we lost yesterday, it’s always a team effort. Are there things he could do better? Of course. Are there things we can do better around him as teammates and a coaching staff? Absolutely.

“You’ve got to tell the truth about the things you see on tape. Everyone’s held accountable to the results on the football field, we all are. Whether it be dropped passes or a missed protection, whatever it might be, looking at the box score isn’t going to tell you the full story.”

Wilson now has the Jets sitting at 1-2 heading into a Week 4 home matchup with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Through his first three games he’s completed just 52 percent of his passes for 467 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions.

While the performance on the field certainly hasn’t been what the Jets and their fans are hoping for, Saleh and the rest of the coaching staff feel the former first-round pick improved from last season.

“He’s getting better,” Saleh said. “What we see on a day in and day out basis is a young man who is much improved from a year ago. He’s much more confident, he’s much more accurate, he’s got much more command of the huddle, and he looks better in the pocket.

“You just don’t throw people away, you continue to work with them. He’s here, he gives us our best chance to win, and as coaches we’re going to continue doing everything we can to help him.”