Robert Saleh doesn't anticipate any "significant" changes to Jets coaching staff

Jets owner Woody Johnson said head coach Robert Saleh and General Manager Joe Douglas would retain their jobs a couple of weeks ago and nothing changed after the team wrapped up the season with a 17-3 win over the Patriots on Sunday.

That left Saleh to hold a Monday press conference as usual and one of the topics was whether he plans to make any notable changes to his staff heading into his fourth season in the job. Saleh said he doesn't foresee any major moves.

"We're going to evaluate the staff. There's some guys that I'm sure will have opportunities elsewhere, but I’m not anticipating anything significant," Saleh said, via SNY.

Saleh's answer indicates offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich will be back. Hackett's return won't be met with universal praise, but it will sit well with quarterback Aaron Rodgers and that voice is an important one in the building.