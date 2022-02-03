Robert Saleh doesn’t want to see Mike McDaniel in the AFC East

After two weeks, the Miami Dolphins have narrowed down the search for their next head coach to two finalists – San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel and Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

Both McDaniel and Moore are expected to receive their second interviews this week, and Miami could make a decision any time after that.

McDaniel has received a lot of praise on social media over the last few weeks, as he’s gone somewhat viral for his coaching ability and for showing off his personality at press conferences.

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh and McDaniel spent seven years together as part of the Texans and 49ers organizations, and at the Senior Bowl this week, Saleh was asked about McDaniel. He had nothing but good things to say about his former co-worker.

“Mike is phenomenal,” Saleh said. “His mindset, the way he creates things, the outside-the-box thinking, his ability to communicate with people, he’s as good as they get.

“He’s been with Kyle [Shanahan] for longer than any of us have,” Saleh continued. “He’s been there since he and I were [quality control coaches], sitting across from each other with the Houston Texans back in ‘06. He’s brilliant, and he’s every bit deserving to be a head coach. I would not like him to come to the division. But if it happens, so be it.”

While it’s not clear which finalist will actually get the job, there have been a lot of people for McDaniel to get a shot. There’s a very real chance that Saleh will have to face him twice a year.

