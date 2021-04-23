Robert Saleh: It doesn’t matter what the scheme is, C.J. Mosley will fit

Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley opted out of the 2020 season, but appears poised to return for the 2021 season — particularly after recently posting that he’s received a COVID-19 vaccine.

New York reportedly received trade calls on Mosley at the start of free agency, but he remains on the roster. Though Mosley has played in a 3-4 defense throughout his career, head coach Robert Saleh said on Thursday that Mosley will be just fine in the coming 4-3.

“It really doesn’t matter what the scheme is, he’s going to fit,” Saleh said, via the team’s website. “He’s been a fantastic player his entire life and that’s not going to change just because a new coaching staff has come in. He’s a tremendous leader, a tremendous player. He hasn’t played in a couple of years so you know he’s just chomping at the bit to get back on the field.”

Mosley played only two games for the Jets in 2019 before a groin injury kept him out for the rest of the season. He signed a five-year, $85 million deal with the club following his first five seasons with the Ravens.

