Robert Saleh: It doesn’t matter what the scheme is, C.J. Mosley will fit

Myles Simmons
·1 min read
Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley opted out of the 2020 season, but appears poised to return for the 2021 season — particularly after recently posting that he’s received a COVID-19 vaccine.

New York reportedly received trade calls on Mosley at the start of free agency, but he remains on the roster. Though Mosley has played in a 3-4 defense throughout his career, head coach Robert Saleh said on Thursday that Mosley will be just fine in the coming 4-3.

“It really doesn’t matter what the scheme is, he’s going to fit,” Saleh said, via the team’s website. “He’s been a fantastic player his entire life and that’s not going to change just because a new coaching staff has come in. He’s a tremendous leader, a tremendous player. He hasn’t played in a couple of years so you know he’s just chomping at the bit to get back on the field.”

Mosley played only two games for the Jets in 2019 before a groin injury kept him out for the rest of the season. He signed a five-year, $85 million deal with the club following his first five seasons with the Ravens.

Robert Saleh: It doesn’t matter what the scheme is, C.J. Mosley will fit originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

