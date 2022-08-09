Jets right tackle Mekhi Becton missed all but one game of last season with a knee injury and it looks like he could be looking at another long absence this year.

Becton hurt his knee during Monday’s practice and early optimism about his condition gave way to reports of greater concern after further evaluation over the course of the day. During a Tuesday appearance on WFAN, head coach Robert Saleh said they’re still gathering information while confirming that dark clouds have gathered over the 2020 first-round pick.

“Still waiting on all the second opinions he’s gotta get, but obviously it’s not looking good for the initial prognosis. . . . Since minicamp he’s been working his tail off, for this new injury to happen it makes everybody in the entire organization sick for him because we know how hard he’s been going at it since minicamp,” Saleh said, via Zack Rosenblatt of TheAthletic.com.

The Jets visited with former Texans and Seahawks left tackle Duane Brown before Becton’s injury and final confirmation of a severe injury would likely create urgency to bring in a player with Brown’s pedigree to help shore up the offensive line. George Fant, who was Brown’s teammate in Seattle, is currently the No. 1 left tackle, but has experience on the right side as well.

Robert Saleh: Doesn’t look good for Mekhi Becton originally appeared on Pro Football Talk