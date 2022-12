The Associated Press

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) During a season in which the Buffalo Bills have become exceptionally adept at overcoming adversity on an almost weekly basis, news of Von Miller having season-ending knee surgery was accepted mostly in stride. As much as the Bills acknowledged missing the leadership and pass-rush presence Miller provides, their focus quickly shifted to the next task at hand: hosting the New York Jets on Sunday. ''Von would be the first one to tell you that it's part of the game,'' safety Jordan Poyer said on Wednesday.