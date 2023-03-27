Robert Saleh discusses the meeting he and Jets had with Rodgers in California
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh discusses the meeting he and Jets had with Aaron Rodgers in California.
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh discusses the meeting he and Jets had with Aaron Rodgers in California.
John Lynch and the 49ers will "listen to everything" if an attractive Trey Lance trade offer arose.
Mike Martz doesn't think Trey Lance is the 49ers' answer under center -- yet.
If you ask former Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi, Bill Belichick made an important miscalculation last year that set the stage for a disappointing 2022 campaign.
When Robert Saleh sat down at the NFL owners meetings in Phoenix, it was clear that the team’s potential trade for superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers was going to be the hot topic.
If Ezekiel Elliott doesn’t get signed soon, he may have to wait until after the 2023 NFL Draft to find NFL life after the Cowboys
Will Levis has as strong of an arm and as powerful of a running style as can be found in a quarterback prospect, but he comes with plenty of risk.
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor provided an update on the Bengals' current roster, Joe Burrow's contract process and more
Bijan Robinson is one of the most exciting players in the 2023 NFL Draft and would be a force alongside Justin Fields.
The Chiefs played against Jordan Love when he spot started for the Packers in 2021, but clearly he didn't leave an impression on Andy Reid.
One position (but two names) keep coming up over and over for the Packers in a sweep of mock drafts around the internet. Here's a full rundown.
As the Colts search for a quarterback, a 26-year-old MVP might be available. A look at the pros, cons and likelihood of acquiring Lamar Jackson.
Bill Belichick didn't fully commit to either Mac Jones or Bailey Zappe when asked about the Patriots' starting quarterback job at the NFL Owners Meetings on Monday.
Bears GM Ryan Poles has already signed some significant free agent contracts, and traded for DJ Moore, but they need to spend even more cash in 2023.
As the NFL offseason rolls along, data compiled appears to show the 49ers having a more favorable schedule in 2023.
A year ago, the Steelers had no idea who would be the heir apparent to Ben Roethlisberger. They signed Mitch Trubisky as a bridge quarterback with a plan to develop whomever they drafted. But Kenny Pickett, the 20th overall selection, ended up starting 12 games. After eight months of practices and 13 game appearances, Steelers [more]
The Todd Downing DUI arrest returned to the NFL’s front burner on Monday, with the release of the arrest video by TMZ.com. It prompted a couple of questions regarding Downing’s current status as the passing game coordinator of the Jets. In response to a request for comment, the NFL referred PFT to Downing’s current team. [more]
Cleveland Browns fans are basking in the glow of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson requesting a trade.
Eagles general manager Howie Roseman on Monday explained what happened with free agent safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson. By Dave Zangaro
While there remains serious discontent between Jackson and the Ravens, Monday's events appear to reframe what's already happened as much as anything.
Anytime a star quarterback changes teams, there are seismic implications across the NFL.