Robert Saleh discusses Jets missing out on Tyreek Hill: 'The young man wanted to go to Miami'

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) leaves the field against the Buffalo Bills after warm ups before an AFC Divisional playoff football game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

The first question Jets head coach Robert Saleh got on Monday morning was about New York missing out on a trade for star receiver Tyreek Hill.

And Saleh took it in stride.



"Obviously, Tyreek is a special player," Saleh told reporters while speaking at the NFL owners meetings in West Palm Beach, Fla. "He's got a special skill set, he's got dynamic speed. It's very easy to get him the football, and we thought it'd be a really good opportunity when it was presented to us to add an elite player to our offense along with all the other really good players that we have now.



"Obviously, Joe (Douglas) was aggressive, took a big swing. It didn't work out. Win some, lose some. But happy we tried it.... It's football. You win some, you lose some. The young man wanted to go to Miami. We knew that. We knew we had to be aggressive, which it felt like we were. Really excited for him that he gets his opportunity to go back home. And really excited for the opportunity to compete against him."

After the Jets and Dolphins emerged as the favorites to acquire Hill from the Chiefs last week, Kansas City traded Hill to the Dolphins, with Miami giving Hill a four-year, $120 million extension -- including $72.2 million guaranteed.

In exchange for Hill, the Chiefs got the No. 29 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft along with a second-round pick (No. 50) and a fourth-round pick. The Chiefs will also be getting a fourth-round pick and sixth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Jets had been "all-in" on trade talks for Hill, reported SNY's Ralph Vacchiano, who added that New York was willing to give Hill a massive extension.

And reports indicated that the Jets had a deal on the table that would've landed Hill without giving up either of their first-round picks in this year's draft. But Hill was able to control where he wound up.



Speaking shortly after the trade, Hill dismissed the idea that he was ever considering the Jets.

"How close was I? Who? The Jets?” Hill said when asked how close he was to coming to New York. "I knew I was going to pick Miami no matter what because I’m basically from here. This is home for me, for us."