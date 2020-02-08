Robert Saleh declines job interview with Michigan State

Michigan State requested an interview with 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh for its head coaching job, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Saleh, though, informed school officials Friday that he plans to stay in San Francisco for another season, per Pelissero, as Saleh “feels he has unfinished business.”

Saleh, 41, is a Michigan native who began his coaching career at Michigan State as a defensive assistant in 2002.

Saleh interviewed with the Browns for their head coaching vacancy before they hired Kevin Stefanski. He could have even more opportunities to get a head coaching job in the NFL next year.

The 49ers ranked second in yards allowed, eighth in points allowed and first in passing yards allowed in Saleh’s third season as the team’s defensive coordinator.