Robert Saleh confirms Jets' Mekhi Becton will miss season finale

Mekhi Becton looking cropped

Jets head coach Robert Saleh gave news that everyone basically expected at this point in the season: Mekhi Becton won't be able to play in the season finale against the Buffalo Bills.

Becton hasn't been able to get back on the field since he suffered a knee injury back in Week 1. The Jets didn't believe it would take this long for rehab to get him back out there, but he's missed the rest of the way in a disappointing sophomore campaign.

His replacement, George Fant, might be able to go though. Saleh said he's getting a second opinion on his knee injury.

"ACL is in tact so knock on wood," he said of Fant. "This is just stuff from a previous knee injury."



Fant had to leave the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday early because of his ailment.

Another key Jet the team wishes can go out with a bang is Elijah Moore. He's been dealing with a quad injury, but Saleh likes where he's at right now.



"So he had a really good workout today," he explained. "We'll see how he feels tomorrow if everything progresses. If not, we'll probably have to shut him down."

Getting one last good productive game out of Moore, as Zach Wilson finishes strong as well, would bode well for the Jets' offense heading into the offseason.

Also, Michael Carter entered concussion protocol, which was a shame after starting the game off with three rushes for 54 yards. The Jets will hope he returns as well.