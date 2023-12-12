Robert Saleh confirms Connor McGovern out for season

Jets head coach Robert Saleh gave a few injury updates Monday. Among them was confirming center Connor McGovern’s season is over with a knee injury.

McGovern suffered a dislocated kneecap in Week 8 against the Giants and was placed on injured reserve. Saleh confirmed Monday that McGovern had season-ending surgery.

The Jets re-signed McGovern in April to help stabilize the center position. McGovern was the only offensive player to play every snap last season. He was the Week 1 starter at center and was there until his injury in Week 8. Rookie Joe Tippmann, who worked his way into the lineup at right guard in Week 3, took over at center in Week 9 and hasn’t looked back. With McGovern’s news Monday, the Jets’ plans for Tippmann after drafting him in the second round in April have already come to fruition. They did a few weeks ago, but now it feels officially official.

McGovern is set to be a free agent in the offseason. The 30-year-old played four seasons in New York. He came to the Jets as a free agent in 2020, signing a three-year, $27 million contract after spending his first four seasons with the Broncos.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire