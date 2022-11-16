Robert Saleh confident Sheldon Rankins won’t have to go on injured reserve

When defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins went down with an elbow in Week 9 against the Buffalo Bills, the initial concern was he’d be out perhaps at least a month and maybe more. There’s a chance that may not be the case.

Speaking to the media Wednesday, head coach Robert Saleh talked about Rankins, among other injury updates, and expressed confidence that Rankins will not have to go on injured reserve. That could be a sign that Rankins could return sooner than expected, especially since he has already had a week to recover, thanks to the bye week.

Rankins will be out this week against the Patriots. The Jets were also on the lookout for some help at the position in the short-term, as they put in a waiver claim on former Chargers’ defensive tackle Jerry Tillery. He would end up being claimed by the Raiders.

But if the Jets are not yet putting him on injured reserve and it has already been almost two weeks since the injury, that could be a positive sign for Rankins, who has been having a very solid season next to Quinnen Williams with two sacks and 25 tackles.

