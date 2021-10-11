Robert Saleh compares Zach Wilson and Josh Allen's rookie years: 'It's going to start clicking' | Jets News Conference
Jets head coach Robert Saleh discusses the Jets loss to the Falcons in London as well as if he thinks they need to simplify the playbook for QB Zach Wilson. Saleh says he believes Zach is just missing throws because he's getting used to the speed of the NFL and that Bills QB Josh Allen had a similar start to his career before he broke out. Saleh knows things will start clicking for Wilson.