Robert Saleh clears COVID-19 protocols

Robert Saleh is back in the building.

After testing positive for COVID-19 last week, the Jets head coach has cleared the league’s protocols and was back at the team facility on Wednesday.

“It’s like the first day of school. I’m ready to go another 18 weeks,” Saleh said with a laugh on Wednesday, via SNY.

Saleh missed New York’s 26-21 victory over Jacksonville last Sunday.

But the head coach isn’t the only one who got cleared to return. Quarterback Joe Flacco, tight end Kenny Yeboah, cornerback Michael Carter II, cornerback Lamar Jackson, linebacker Noah Dawkins, linebacker Hamsah Nasirildeen, and defensive lineman Folorunso Fatukasi have been cleared from the team’s active roster and practice squad COVID-19 lists.

Saleh also noted the Jets are hopeful to get receiver Vyncint Smith, offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker, defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers, defensive lineman Hamilcar Rashed, and safety Ashtyn Davis back this week for the practice squad and active roster.

The Jets take on the Buccaneers on Sunday.

