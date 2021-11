Associated Press

The Detroit Lions have a lot of long-suffering fans and they're starting to show their displeasure by simply not showing up for games to watch the NFL's only winless team at Ford Field. “When you don’t win a game and you’re 0-8 and you’ve lost at home, I’m not going to be upset with that," Campbell said Monday. The Lions announced a crowd of 47,192 on Sunday, when they were thoroughly dominated by the Philadelphia Eagles 44-6.