Robert Saleh calls Quincy Williams’ late hit on Jalen Hurts ‘egregiously awful’

Robert Saleh was not at all pleased with linebacker Quincy Williams after Friday night’s preseason win over the Eagles. During the first quarter of the Jets’ win over Philadelphia, Williams delivered a late hit on Jalen Hurts after the quarterback was out of bounds, drawing a 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty.

The Eagles scored a touchdown on the drive after Williams’ hit gave them 15 free yards, which frustrated Saleh. The coach called it an “egregiously awful” play by the linebacker and spoke to Williams about it after the game.

“I talked to Quincy after the game,” he said, via the Jets’ site. “Egregiously awful from Quincy, and he knows that, he knows better. It’s one thing to make a mistake in a game, it’s another thing to make a mistake that leads to points, touchdowns. It’s a good drive, we’re off the field. Jalen’s a phenomenal quarterback, and to stop them, hold them to a field goal after giving up an explosive [play] is a pretty good showing for the first drive.

“Then to have that happen extends the drive. Anytime you extend the drive like that, it’s probably going to lead to bigger points. So Quincy knows, but at the same time, those are plays he has got to get out of his game for him to be the player we think he can be.”

Williams finished the game with three tackles and one sack in the Jets’ 24-21 win on the road.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire