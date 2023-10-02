Robert Saleh calls Jets 'a bunch of fighters’ after loss to Chiefs

New York Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley (57) reacts after an interception during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs at MetLife Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

After four weeks, it is clear that the Jets’ season has been short on luck, but has a roster that is long on heart.

The team that lost the cornerstone to their Super Bowl aspirations after just four snaps in Week 1, found themselves down 17-0 after one quarter to last year’s Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night.

But, just like in their last primetime home game, when the Jets’ backs hit the wall, they clawed their way back into the contest. With a 20-3 spurt over four offensive possessions – with a safety and two interceptions forced by the defense – New York had the score tied entering the fourth quarter.

“It’s a bunch of fighters,” head coach Robert Saleh said after the game when asked what the comeback said about his team.

But, almost as if he remembered that the Jets' comeback and Zach Wilson’s redemption performance – which included scoring drives of 62 yards, 41 and 75 to level the score – came up short in a 23-20 defeat, the head coach paused, looked up and let out a quick exhale of disappointment before he continued at his postgame news conference.

“Yeah, I love the guys. I’ve expressed what I feel about the guys in the locker room and what we feel about who we have and the character of the locker room,” Saleh said. “And there was no question that when you’re backed into a corner you swing. It’s all you can do.

“And that’s a locker room that continues to swing.”

This is something Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes noticed, too.

“I saw fight, I think, in their whole entire team," Mahomes said after the game. "When we got up 17-0, they could've just let us run it. But they fought to the very end, and that's a talented football team.”

In the end, it was Mahomes, converting four third downs (one via penalty negating a Michael Carter interception with 4:29 to play) on a 15-play drive covering the game's final 7:24 to seal the hard-luck Jets' fate.

Gang Green now find themselves at 1-3 and losers of three-straight games and back-to-back ones at home. On the close defeat to one of the premier teams in the league, Saleh said the team can “always take positives out of any situation,” but that “no moral victories.”

“Would’ve liked to have seen if we coulda pulled that one out in the last drive,” he said.

How can the head coach prevent the emotional letdown of a tough loss from lingering into next week in preparation for a game at Mile High Stadium against the Broncos, Saleh said, “We can’t.”

“We gotta get back on the horse and keep rolling,” he said. “Denver just won a big game making a big comeback and they had an emotional win and they’re gonna be flying high, ready to try and get a run going. So, we gotta get over it quick."