Robert Saleh calls Dalvin Cook "great young man," says whether to sign is his decision

Jets coach Robert Saleh says he had a great visit with free agent running back Dalvin Cook, but can't say whether Cook will be playing for the Jets this season.

Asked on SiriusXM NFL Radio about Cook's status, Saleh answered, "I've got nothing for you."

But Saleh did indicate that Cook is the kind of player he'd like to have on his team.

“I do know he’s a great young man and it was an unbelievable visit," Saleh said. "He’s got a lot of decisions to make for him and his family. So we’ve had the visit, everyone knows where everything stands and it’s just a matter of him making the best decision.”

The question is whether the Jets or any other team is willing to pay Cook anything remotely close to what he thinks he's worth. There's a clear disconnect in the NFL right now between what veteran running backs think they contribute and what NFL teams are willing to pay. The Jets haven't shown Cook the kind of money that would get him to sign on the dotted line.