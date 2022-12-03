Robert Saleh: C.J. Mosley is “severely, grossly overlooked” as one of NFL’s best defensive players

The Jets’ defense is playing as well as any in the NFL right now, but head coach Robert Saleh says one player in particular isn’t getting enough credit: C.J. Mosley.

Saleh thinks Mosley ought to be a defensive player of the year candidate, and that he isn’t getting the credit he deserves.

“He’s severely, grossly overlooked,” Saleh said. “He’s every bit in the conversation as good as anybody. As good as anyone.”

It’s been a long road for the 30-year-old Mosley to reach this point. When he signed a five-year, $85 million contract with the Jets in 2019, the team had big plans for him, but he played in just two games in his first season with the Jets because of injuries. Then he opted out of the 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and there were questions in New York about whether he’d ever make the impact he was supposed to. But Mosley started 16 games for the Jets last year and has started every game this year.

And now the Jets are playoff contenders, and Saleh says Mosley deserves as much credit for that as anyone.

