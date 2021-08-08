Robert Saleh and C.J. Mosley discuss what they saw from Jets' defense in Green-White scrimmage

C.J. Mosley kneeling Jets training camp

Jets head coach Robert Saleh is known for help building the San Francisco 49ers into one of the best defensive teams over the past couple of seasons.

He'll now look to turn around a defense that finished 24th in yards allowed and 26th in the NFL in points against during the 2020 season. Saleh spoke to reporters on Saturday night after the team's Green-White scrimmage to discuss what he saw from his defense.

"I thought the defense came out they were playing very fast, especially up front," Saleh said. "Everything starts up front, and still does in football, offensively and defensively. Thought the defense did a really nice job coming out hot. It was good, got a lot of snaps in, got a lot of learning opportunities, lot of guys that are gonna find a lot of tape to get better off of. It was a good productive day for sure."

One of the key players to Saleh's defense will be veteran linebacker C.J. Mosely, who's played in just two games since signing with the Jets prior to the 2019 season. Mosley dealt with a groin injury during the 2019 season that eventually landed him on the IR and needing surgery, and then opted out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. His return to the team should give the Jets an active tackler in the middle of the field.

"I am that guy, like I said last time we talked before camp, it's all about what you put on tape," Mosley said. "I haven't put nothing on tape in two years, just got to remind everybody. Today was a great start, felt good to be out there after a long time.

"Always more to improve on, I missed two tackles out there, two big tackles in my opinion. Something I just have to get back to working on in practice. Besides that, felt the defense had a pretty good day. Special teams looking good, offense made big plays when it counted. So that's what it's all about, everybody plant working together and feeding off each other."

Mosley made 391 tackles over five seasons with the Baltimore Ravens from 2014-2018, earning four Pro Bowl selections (2014, 2016-2018). The Jets have been missing that consistent presence on the defense, something needed in Saleh's 4-3 system.

One of starting outside linebackers will be Jarrad Davis, a former first round selection by the Detroit Lions, who signed with the team in the offseason. Mosley believes Davis and the rest of the Jets' linebackers will be fun to watch this year.

"It's been awesome, he's a very smart linebacker, humble, hungry," Mosley said. "Most importantly, he matches my intensity everyday at work and I try to match his. We always talking pre-snap about what we're seeing, about what the offense is doing, working together with pressures.

"It's gonna be fun as we get to know each other better and figure out what makes both of us go, and how we can compliment each other. I think our whole linebacker group is pretty good, especially with a solid defense with the length that we have and the speed, it's going to be a sight to see."