Robert Saleh: Breece Hall's been ‘pressing so much’ amid Jets’ continued offensive struggles

Even after making a change at quarterback, the Jets’ offensive struggles continued in their embarrassing 34-13 home loss to the Dolphins on Friday night.

Making his first start in a Jets uniform in place of Zach Wilson, veteran backup Tim Boyle struggled to get much of anything going aside from a short touchdown to Garrett Wilson in garbage time.

With not much of a threat through the air, teams have begun stacking the box against Gang Green’s one-dimensional offense, which has led to a significant decrease in production for star running back Breece Hall.

Hall was held to just 49 scrimmage yards in Friday’s loss to Miami, 25 of which came on the ground.

The second-year back who is known for his big-play ability hasn’t been able to crack the 100 yard mark since the Jets’ Oct. 8 win over the Broncos. He’s been held under 50 yards in each of the teams last three games, all of which were losses, and five of the last six contests.

Simply put, Hall has been shutdown over the last few weeks, and head coach Robert Saleh feels it’s because he’s trying to do too much.

“Breece is a special talent. We all agree when the ball is in his hands, we’re better, but there’s grimy yards that a back has to understand he has to get,” he said. “When you press, you try to create an explosive every play, and you lose that style of play that makes you special.

“He’s a big back and he’s got elite speed, but he also has elite ability to lower the shoulder and get vertical when he needs to. Once he reconnects with that, I think we’ll start seeing him for what we know he is.”

Hall himself admitted postgame Friday that he’s been frustrated with his inability to make that ‘home run’ play in recent weeks.

“I expect to almost be perfect every week and I’m trying, but it’s been hard because I’m pressing so much,” Hall said. “It gets hard when we’re not moving the ball and I’m trying to be the spark. I’ve been making mistakes that I’ve never made in my career.

“I know everybody is looking at me to make the play, that’s the worst thing when you’re trying to make the play but you can’t and you’re pressing so much that you make a little mistake. We’ve got to figure this thing out.”

With their current four-game losing streak quickly pushing them more and more outside the playoff picture, Hall and the rest of the Jets’ offense certainly have to get things figured out in a hurry.

That’ll start next week when they have another home matchup with the Atlanta Falcons, who have also been struggling of late.