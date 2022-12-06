Robert Saleh on Bills: 'They have Superman at quarterback'
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh on the Buffalo Bills and quarterback Josh Allen, ahead of Week 14 matchup.
The quarterbacks met after the Bengals defeated the Chiefs 27-24 on Sunday.
Whatever Andrew Luck pursues next, the former Colts QB will do it with a perspective that comes from living in what ESPN describes as "a silent hell."
Andrew Luck finally broke the silence on his retirement.
The Chiefs quarterback took special note of what a Bengals player said.
According to a list of the highest-paid head coaches in American sports, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is head and shoulders above his peers. Here's how much Belichick makes per year.
Safe to say this season hasn’t gone as planned for the Broncos and their fans.
Later today, we’ll know whether former Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield is claimed on waivers and, if so, where he’ll go. We looked at a bunch of possibilities earlier today. Currently, the rumor making the rounds in league circles is that Mayfield will end up with the Rams. Thanks to a 3-9 record, the Rams are [more]
Watkins shared the news with an edit on Twitter.
The Panthers released quarterback Baker Mayfield on Monday. All teams have until 4:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday to make a waivers claim for the balance of Mayfield’s contract. It’s five games, at a total financial investment of $1.349 million. There are three categories of teams that could be interested. One, teams that would want him [more]
Here's what Alabama football coach Nick Saban about his team missing the College Football Playoff and possible opt-outs for what will be Sugar Bowl.
NBC Sports Bay Areas Donte Whitner doesnt think Brock Purdys status as Mr. Irrelevant puts him below Trey Lance abilities-wise after his performance against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.
"I'm coming, and when I get here, it's gonna be changed."
Here's a look at the Bears' projected draft pick outcomes for the 2023 NFL draft.
Before Sunday, Ezekiel Elliott had started all 97 games of his career dating back to 2016. He was benched in the 98th game for disciplinary reasons.
The Hall of Famer’s success at Jackson State, a historically Black college, brought joy to many. His move to Colorado left even more feeling betrayed
Bill Belichick paid a visit to Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell, who played under Belichick with the Patriots during the 2008 season, after New England's Thanksgiving loss to Minnesota.
We love it when a guy bets on himself. If he wins, we can applaud him. If he loses, it’s not our money. Soon-to-be-former Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield made a huge bet on himself to facilitate a trade from Cleveland. He would have made $19.9 million with the Browns, fully guaranteed. He gave up $4.6 [more]
Here's what fans and the national media is reacting to the Tennessee Titans firing GM Jon Robinson after A.J. Brown's dominant 2-TD performance on Sunday
Former NFL coach Tony Dungy pointed out that the 49ers' QB situation is similar to what he went through while coaching the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 1999 season.
One of Brock Purdy's throws in Week 13 against the Miami Dolphins stood out to 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan.