Robert Saleh: Bengals show benefits of developing from within and staying the path

The Bengals won six games over the last two seasons, but they took a mighty leap forward with 10 wins and a division title on the way to the Super Bowl this season.

That kind of turnaround is the dream scenario for rebuilding teams. With six wins in their last two seasons, the Jets certainly qualify on that front.

Head coach Robert Saleh discussed that from the Senior Bowl on Tuesday. He noted he was part of a rebuild with the 49ers that also led to a Super Bowl appearance and, without making any Joe Namath-style guarantees, said he and General Manager Joe Douglas remain confident that the Jets’ path will lead to success in the future.

“I’ve been part of a few of these,” Saleh said, via Brian Costello of the New York Post. “San Francisco, it was Year Three for us. Not to put a number or compare, but there is a blueprint. I know New York doesn’t like to hear time and all that stuff but it is what it is. When you develop within, you draft well, you select the right free agents and you build a culture that you believe in and you stay with continuity and you don’t fall into peer pressure with whatever Cincinnati has had to endure over the last couple of years, you end up reaping the benefits of your patience. We’re excited about the things we’ve got going. Joe and I, we’re in lockstep. We see it exactly the same. We’re excited to attack this offseason and build this roster.”

Saleh is heading into his second year with the team and Douglas is in his third, but the Jets’ run of futility extends well beyond the current regime. They haven’t made the playoffs since the 2010 season and have had only one winning season since making the AFC Championship Game in that run, so realizing rewards for rough times is a long time coming for the franchise.

