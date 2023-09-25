Robert Saleh backs Zach Wilson's status as QB1 after Jets' loss to Patriots
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh backs quarterback Zach Wilson's status as QB1 after Jets' loss to the New England Patriots.
New York lost to the Patriots for the 15th straight time on Sunday. Afterward, head coach Robert Saleh made his position clear.
Jets coach Robert Saleh said there are no plans to bring in another QB to compete with Wilson for the starting job.
