Robert Saleh adds two more defensive coaches to Jets staff
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Robert Saleh's coaching staff with the Jets continues to round out, this time with two new coaches hired to help out the secondary.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Marquand Manuel will join New York as safeties coach and Tony Oden will be cornerbacks coach as well as senior defensive assistant.
Both coaches have worked with Saleh, with Oden having served as his corners coach with the San Francisco 49ers this past season. Manuel's time with Saleh came back in Seattle with the Seahawks.
Oden has been coaching in the NFL since 2004, when he joined the Houston Texans as a defensive assistant. From there, he's held roles with the New Orleans Saints, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins and the Niners -- almost all of which have been in the secondary.
Manuel was a former safety who quickly jumped into coaching after his playing days were over. He most recently was the defensive backs coach for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2020, and was with the Atlanta Falcons before that.