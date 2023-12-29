Robert Saleh addresses not seeming "angry or upset" during loss to Browns

Coaches like Bud Grant and Tom Landry were known for being stoic. Jets coach Robert Saleh, who was demonstrative during his days as defensive coordinator of the 49ers, has adopted a flatter demeanor as a head coach. Particularly during a season that was largely lost on the fourth offensive snap, when quarterback Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles tendon.

While being peppered with questions about Thursday night's 37-20 loss to the Browns and former Jets quarterback Joe Flacco, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com asked Saleh why he didn't seem "particulary angry or upset" about the way things have gone.

"Do you want me to throw the podium on the floor?" Saleh deadpanned, via SNY.tv.

It was a moment that seemed more lighthearted than combative. Which makes it odd, frankly, that the Jets clipped the exchange from the version of the press conference posted on the team’s official website. The moment was included in the official YouTube version of the press conference, however.

Saleh surely has many things he'd like to say about a season that has been a disaster from the get-go. Thursday's loss was just the latest installment of the same-old stuff. He has, for much of the year, had to exercise extreme restraint.

Have there been some good moments? Yes. They beat the Bills on the night Rodgers was injured. They beat the Eagles. They obliterated the Texans, 30-6.

In all, it hasn't nearly been good enough. Could it have been better if they'd turned back to Flacco, a Super Bowl MVP who was hiding in plain sight until the Browns finally called him in the middle of November? Possibly.

The team still has plenty of flaws. The offensive line isn't good enough to compete at a high level on a consistent basis. The defense hasn't been as dominant as advertised, at times.

The real question becomes whether a healthy Rodgers in 2024 will make a major difference. Owner Woody Johnson has said Saleh and G.M. Joe Douglas will be back. That makes sense. Still, plenty of work needs to be done to make the 2024 Jets into what many thought the 2023 Jets would be, if Rodgers hadn't gotten injured.

If nothing else, the sky-high expectations that accompanied the outset of 2023 need to be tempered for 2024. Especially if they plan to once again let Rodgers serve as de facto assistant G.M.

Actually, that should be the first step in the planning for next year. Let him have input in the moves to be made, but be willing to tell him "no" when he wants to add friends and former teammates who, frankly, aren't the best options to make the team as good as it can be.