Robert Saleh: Aaron Rodgers won't be playing, will be activated to keep practicing

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers made it clear on Tuesday that he is not healthy enough to play at this point in his recovery from a torn Achilles tendon, but that is not going to keep the Jets from activating him from injured reserve.

Head coach Robert Saleh shared the team's plans during a Wednesday press conference. Saleh was clear that Rodgers is "not playing," but will come off injured reserve because that will allow him to continue practicing with the team over the final weeks of the season.

"We’re still gonna keep him on the active," Saleh said. "We’ve got the roster flexibility with all the different things that have happened over the course of the last couple of weeks. It’s all part of his rehab and just having him out on the football field is a plus for everybody. It’s a plus for him, it’s a plus for his teammates so we’re gonna keep him on the 53."

Rodgers also said on Tuesday that he plans to play for the Jets beyond the 2024 season, so the next few weeks will be a way to start the process of building what all involved hope will be a better second year with the team.