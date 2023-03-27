Robert Saleh: Aaron Rodgers wanting to play for Jets 'shows how far we've come'
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh: Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers wanting to play for the Jets 'shows how far we've come'
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh: Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers wanting to play for the Jets 'shows how far we've come'
When Robert Saleh sat down at the NFL owners meetings in Phoenix, it was clear that the team’s potential trade for superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers was going to be the hot topic.
Mike Martz doesn't think Trey Lance is the 49ers' answer under center -- yet.
Will Levis has as strong of an arm and as powerful of a running style as can be found in a quarterback prospect, but he comes with plenty of risk.
The former NFL defensive back said Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ contract is why Lamar Jackson can’t get a deal with the Baltimore Ravens.
If you ask former Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi, Bill Belichick made an important miscalculation last year that set the stage for a disappointing 2022 campaign.
As the Colts search for a quarterback, a 26-year-old MVP might be available. A look at the pros, cons and likelihood of acquiring Lamar Jackson.
One position (but two names) keep coming up over and over for the Packers in a sweep of mock drafts around the internet. Here's a full rundown.
Jackson tweeted that the Ravens haven't "been interested in meeting my value."
A year ago, the Steelers had no idea who would be the heir apparent to Ben Roethlisberger. They signed Mitch Trubisky as a bridge quarterback with a plan to develop whomever they drafted. But Kenny Pickett, the 20th overall selection, ended up starting 12 games. After eight months of practices and 13 game appearances, Steelers [more]
The Carolina Panthers have a done a strong job of giving themselves flexibility in the 2023 NFL Draft by signing notable veterans in free agency.
As the NFL offseason rolls along, data compiled appears to show the 49ers having a more favorable schedule in 2023.
Ricky Barnes, 42, came into the week ranked 1,506 in the world and placed seventh, earning a spot in next week's Valero Texas Open.
Here's a look at the field for the 87th Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club, April 6-9.
This isn't the ending fans wanted. But officials got it right with a trip to the Final Four on the line.
This isn't the Final Four anyone expected.
It didn't take long for tempers to flare in Saturday afternoon's showdown between the Bruins and Lightning at TD Garden. Nine seconds, to be exact.
LeBron James returned to the court Sunday in the Lakers' loss to the Bulls, and former teammate Patrick Beverley had something to say about it.
Celtics star Jaylen Brown says he could stop wearing his protective mask if he wanted to, but he gave a good reason why he'll likely continue to wear it.
The men's Final Four will kick off on Saturday from NRG Stadium in Houston.
Young owned up to his mistake postgame, coach Quin Snyder said.