Robert Saleh on Aaron Rodgers' reported 'wish list': 'It's common practice for when there's changes'
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh on quarterback Aaron Rodgers' reported 'wish list', "It's common practice for when there's changes."
Cobb and Rodgers walked off Lambeau Field together at the end of the 2022 season, and they'll walk on the field at MetLife Stadium together to start the 2023 season.
Bosa will play for his third different defensive coordinator in five years with the 49ers. He's not worried about it affecting his game.
The Jets will be popular among bettors this season.
With Aaron Rodgers gone, the Packers invested in a pass catcher.
The Packers were looking for a backup QB in the draft.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon breaks down the long-awaited Aaron Rodgers trade.
Aaron Rodgers is finally a member of the New York Jets.
Charles McDonald, Jori Epstein and Frank Schwab give their instant reactions to news that the Green Bay Packers have traded four-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets. Everyone likes the trade a lot for the Packers, and hopes Rodgers can take advantage of a loaded Jets roster to perform in year one. The trio also give their thoughts on the recent gambling suspensions given out to five players, including Detroit Lions first-round pick WR Jameson Williams. While the NFL's punishment for players gambling has seemed harsh, it's clear they're making sure they nip it in the bud as sports gambling becomes more popular. Later in the show, the group dive into fixing every AFC team one at a time. The hosts take turns giving one major move each team could make that would improve their odds at contending for a Super Bowl.
Wilson’s reclamation could be a part of the broader view of this trade. It's a scenario where Wilson could learn from a player who — if an understudy can keep up — has plenty to offer.
It's hard to blame the Bears for being glad to see Rodgers go.
