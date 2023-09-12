Robert Saleh on Aaron Rodgers: "It's not good"

The Jets managed to win on Monday night without Aaron Rodgers. They might have to do it again. And again. And again.

Coach Robert Saleh acknowledged after the 19-16 overtime win that Rodgers is believed to have an Achilles tendon injury. "It’s not good," Saleh said, via Mike Garafolo of NFL Media.

Rodgers will have an MRI on Tuesday.

Typically, Achilles injuries can be diagnoses preliminarily with a manual examination. The tendon is intact, or it's not.

Regardless, the man in charge of the team said it's not good. It's safe to take him at his word, especially since he seemed to suggest the MRI was more of a formality.

The Jets travel to face the Cowboys on Sunday. Then they play the Patriots. And then they play the Chiefs, on Sunday Night Football.