Robert Rochell names his Rams 4×100 team and it’s a fast group

Even if the Rams’ roster is looking thinner than usual right now, this team still has some speed to burn. There are some fast players on both sides of the ball, from Tutu Atwell to Cobie Durant.

Pro Football Focus posed the question of which team could put together the fastest 4×100 team and Robert Rochell chimed in with his picks for the Rams.

He went with himself, Van Jefferson, Atwell and Durant, feeling confident in that group against the rest of the NFL. It’s a pretty fast team, too.

Jefferson hit 21.5 mph at the Senior Bowl when he was coming out of Florida, while Atwell ran a 4.32 at his pro day. Rochell ran a 4.39, which is impressive at his size, and Durant had the 11th-fastest speed of any ball carrier last season (21.5 mph), according to Next Gen Stats.

With Jalen Ramsey gone, this would be the fastest group for the Rams in a 4×100 event, and it would put up a good fight against any other team in the NFL.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire