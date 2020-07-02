Robert Quinn wants to be “icing on the cake” for Bears defense

The Bears made a change at outside linebacker this offseason when they released Leonard Floyd and signed Robert Quinn as a free agent.

On paper, the move looks like one that should bear fruit for the team’s pass rush. Floyd had 11.5 sacks over the last three seasons while Quinn posted that many coming off the edge for the Cowboys last season.

If he can post something similar on a defense with the likes of Khalil Mack and Akiem Hicks joining him in the front seven, the Bears should make life difficult for opposing offenses. On a recent appearance on Terrell Owens’ podcast, Quinn said that’s how he envisions things playing out.

“They already have the talent there,” Quinn said, via NBCSportsChicago.com. “I’m just trying to bring the icing on the cake. I believe in my talents. I know what I bring to the table and again I know what they had there already. I think with that formula, we can do something special this year.”

The Bears Defense didn’t slip much after allowing the fewest points in the league in 2018 and a big year for Quinn would help push them back in the other direction. Whether that makes a difference in the standings will have a lot to do with how things shape up on offense in Chicago.

