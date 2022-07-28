Robert Quinn wanting to play for Bears gives Matt Eberflus first win

Quinn's desire to play for Bears gives Eberflus first win originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

LAKE FOREST – Wins aren't expected to arrive in bunches during Matt Eberflus' first season as head coach of the Bears. Expectations for a team setting the foundation during Year 0 of a rebuild are low.

But Eberflus picked up his first win of the season Wednesday when defensive end Robert Quinn participated in practice on Day 1 of training camp and made clear he wants to be in Chicago despite offseason whispers that he planned to ask for a trade.

"Yeah," Quinn said Wednesday when asked if he wanted to be a Bear. "I never expected to go anywhere."

Quinn didn't take part in any of the Bears' offseason program. He wasn't present for voluntary OTAs and was a no-show for mandatory minicamp in June.

His reasoning? He's a veteran who thought he would be better served taking care of his body than going through the usual early summer grind.

"More just trying to take care of my body, get myself right mentally," Quinn said of missing minicamp. "It's my 12th year. I kind of knew what to expect from that and more just getting myself right mentally, physically."

For a veteran coming off an 18.5-sack season, it would be fair to assume that the thought of being traded to a contender would be more appealing than fighting through what is expected to be a four-to-six-win season.

Quinn understands a trade could come his way at some point. That's life in the NFL. But wanting or demanding a trade isn't on his training camp schedule.

"I've been traded twice," Quinn said. "You get tired of moving. I thought I did a good job last year but I guess I'll just continue to try to re-prove myself. I expect to be here, but I guess if not, well, that's out of my control. I'm just going to take it day by day and have fun here with the guys and just let life take its course."

That's a win for Eberflus.

When Quinn didn't show up to minicamp, the dire state of the Bears' front-seven without him was laid bare.

If the Bears weren't going to have Quinn coming off the edge, Chicago would have to ask much more of Al-Quadin Muhammad, Trevis Gipson, fifth-round pick Dominique Robinson, and three-technique Justin Jones. Without a tier-one edge rusher, Eberflus and defensive coordinator Alan Williams would need to find ways to dial up pressure to make up for Quinn's absence.

But after he declared his desire and intent to stay and play for the Bears on Wednesday, the Bears' defensive line pecking order falls back into place.

Muhammad and Gipson will now fill the more comfortable roles as the second and third defensive ends, and Robinson will have more time to develop his raw skills without being asked to contribute immediately.

Even with Quinn in the picture, the Bears' defensive line isn't a renaissance painting. But it's a lot prettier than it was 48 hours ago when Quinn's status was unknown.

There might come a time later this season when the Bears elect to trade Quinn once the writing for their season is firmly on the wall. For now, Quinn is happy to be a Bear, and Eberflus is delighted to have an elite edge rusher he can rely on to get to the quarterback.

"When I see coach 'Flus, he seems to have a smile on his face," Quinn said. "I take that as a good thing. I'm going to keep that as a positive staple in my mind. I see a smile on his face when he looks at me. Just be happy about that."\

Why wouldn't Eberflus have a smile on his face? He's 1-0.

