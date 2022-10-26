After Robert Quinn traded by Bears, here's who Ryan Poles could deal next

3 players Bears may trade next, after Robert Quinn deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Robert Quinn is headed to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a fourth-round draft pick, according to multiple reports. The trade will likely be Ryan Poles’ biggest move ahead of next Tuesday’s deadline, but it may not be his last, as he continues to reshape the Bears roster. Here are three players that could be on the move within the week, in addition to Quinn.

ROQUAN SMITH - LINEBACKER

Much has been made about Roquan Smith’s future with the team, after the star linebacker publicly expressed his displeasure with the team during contract extension negotiations. Smith “held in” throughout training camp, by participating in meetings but never taking the practice field, and he and the team couldn’t reach an agreement on his value. The WILL position is one of the most important positions in Matt Eberflus’ and Alan Williams’ defense, and this entire season could be seen as an audition of sorts for Smith’s future in Chicago. Poles placing the franchise tag on Smith next season is still a likely option, but if the Bears don’t think he’s the long-term answer in the middle of the defense they could decide to trade him while his value is high. Smith currently leads the league in tackles, and has 2.5 sacks and two interceptions this year.

TEVEN JENKINS - RIGHT GUARD

Jenkins has had one of the bumpiest roads on the Bears roster this season. He started by getting the first crack at left tackle reps, and was moved to right tackle halfway through OTAs. That was just the start of his journey along the line, however. Jenkins was eventually relegated to second-team and sometimes even third-team reps at right tackle. Rumors started to swirl that Jenkins and his coaches were not seeing eye-to-eye, and each party was open to a way out of the relationship. Then, when Lucas Patrick hurt his thumb and Doug Kramer went down with a leg injury, it became clear that Sam Mustipher would need to be the team’s starting center, leaving a vacancy at right guard. Jenkins became that right guard and seemed to take to the position well. But when Patrick was healthy enough to play, the Bears started rotating Patrick in at right guard, rather than letting Jenkins have the position outright. Although the Bears praised Jenkins’ play and his ability to pick up the position quickly, actions speak louder than words, and clearly the Bears weren’t sold on Jenkins as a full-time starter at the position. He only took over outright when Cody Whitehair went down, necessitating Patrick to move to left guard. A big reason why Jenkins may stay however, is the lack of depth along the Bears’ beat-up line.

DAVID MONTGOMERY - RUNNING BACK

It should be noted that the Bears love David Montgomery. Early in Matt Eberflus’ tenure as head coach, he singled out Montgomery as the “mean and motor” type player they look for to build their culture. Ryan Poles told reporters on Monday that Montgomery is one of his favorite players. The Bears are also the top rushing team in the NFL and want to stay committed to the run game. However, paying running backs top dollar is not en vogue for GMs trying to build competitive teams. Montgomery will be a free agent next year and deserves to be paid. The question is will the Bears be the team to pay him? Khalil Herbert has been a great substitute whenever Montgomery has gone down with injury over the past two seasons, and Herbert started eating into Montgomery’s snap count on Monday Night Football. If the team feels comfortable with Herbert as their lead back moving forward, and if they don’t think they’ll be able to re-sign Montgomery in the offseason, they may decide to unload him now to get some draft picks.

