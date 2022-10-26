After Robert Quinn trade, Ryan Poles suggest Bears done making deals

Poles suggests Bears done making deals after Quinn trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

There are still about six more days until Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline, but the Bears may be done making moves. Ryan Poles addressed the media after trading Robert Quinn to the Eagles for a 2023 fourth-round draft pick and hinted that the hot stove is cooling.

“It’s hard to tell,” Poles said. “There’s not a ton going on right now. So I feel good about where we’re at.”

Last-minute deals do come together from time to time, and the Bears still have a few players left who could help other teams. Players like David Montgomery and Roquan Smith seem unlikely to be traded for a variety of reasons, but each man brings serious value to the table. Each man’s future in Chicago is murky too. Smith was publicly upset with how contract extension talks went with Poles over the offseason. Montgomery is set to become a free agent next year, too.

GMs are also notorious for hiding their true intentions in the media. The one thing we do know about the Bears is that they’re dedicated to not only building success, but building long-term success. Poles has made it clear during his short tenure as GM that he believes the best way to do that is through the draft.

The Bears are now set to pick seven times in next year’s draft. They have a pick in every round, except the sixth, plus the extra fourth from the Eagles. Ryan Pace dealt the Bears’ 2023 sixth-rounder to the Dolphins in exchange for Jakeem Grant last season.

