Robert Quinn suspended two games

Cowboys defensive end Robert Quinn had surgery to repair his broken hand this week and the hope was that Quinn would recover in time to play in the first game of the regular season.

Quinn won’t be playing in that game whether the hand is healed or not. The NFL announced on Thursday that Quinn has been suspended for the first two games of the year for a violation of the league’s performance-enhancing substance policy.

Quinn was acquired by the Cowboys as part of the plan to fill the void left by Randy Gregory‘s suspension. The team will now have to come up with another plan for the early part of the season, although Gregory is expected to apply for reinstatement.

The Cowboys play the Giants and Washington in the first two weeks of the season.