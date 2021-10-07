Robert Quinn still can’t believe Raiders traded Khalil Mack

Three years ago, the Chicago Bears pulled off a blockbuster trade landing All-Pro edge rusher Khalil Mack for two first-round picks to bring one of the league’s most fearsome defenders to their franchise.

Mack then signed a six-year, $141 million contract extension to remain in Chicago through 2024.

Since joining the Bears in 2018, Mack has been a pillar of their defense, which has included First- and Second-team All-Pro nods and three Pro Bowls.

Mack’s teammate Robert Quinn, who has been off to an amazing start this season, can’t for the life of him understand how Mack was traded to the Bears…even three years later.

“I don’t know who would ever trade him,” Quinn told reporters Thursday.

Interesting, considering it appears the Raiders had sellers remorse after there was a report the Raiders inquired about trading for Mack back in March, but the Bears weren’t interested.

During his first season with the Bears, Mack was a defensive force with 12.5 sacks, 6 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries, 4 pass breakups and an interception return for a touchdown.

While the following two years saw a decline in stats — 8.5 sacks in 2019 and 9.0 sacks in 2020 — Mack has had an encouraging start this season with 4.0 sacks and five QB hits with one fumble recovery.

In fact, Mack and Quinn have been quite the tag-team through the first quarter of the season. They’ve combined for 8.5 sacks, 12 QB hits, 14 QB pressures and 7 tackles for loss.

Mack and Quinn will be looking to continue that success Sunday against Mack’s former team, where getting pressure on Carr will be imperative if the Bears hope to pull off the upset.