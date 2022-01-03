Robert Quinn sets Bears’ single-season sack record

With one sack in Sunday’s 29-3 win over the Giants, Bears pass-rusher Robert Quinn did something significant. He’ now the single-season sack leader in franchise history.

Quinn has 18.0 sacks for the season.

Hall of Famer Richard Dent set the record in 1984 with 17.5. Dent added 17 more in 1985, the year that ended in Chicago’s only Super Bowl win.

Quinn set the new record in the 16th game of the 2021 season, the first ever with 17 total games. That fact will negate any talk of an asterisk being required on the new record.

The 18th sack also gives Quinn 100.5 for his career, putting him in a four-way tie with William Fuller, Charles Haley, and Cameron Wake for 35th place on the official all-time list. On the unofficial all-time list compiled by Pro-Football-Reference.com, 100.5 sacks counts as a four-way tie for 55th place.

A first-round pick of the Rams in 2011, Quinn spent seven years with the Rams, one with the Dolphins, one with the Cowboys, and two (so far) with the Bears.

