Robert Quinn reports to Bears camp

Bears pass rusher Robert Quinn didn’t take part in the team’s mandatory minicamp last month, but he won’t be skipping the start of training camp.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Quinn reported to camp along with the rest of the team’s veteran players on Tuesday.

Quinn’s absence from minicamp came after he had been the subject of trade rumors this offseason. He is set to make a base salary of $12.8 million this year and has two more years left on his contract.

Quinn had 18.5 sacks for the Bears last season and he heads into this season with 101 career sacks.

It’s not clear if he will be participating in practices after reporting. Bears linebacker Roquan Smith is looking for a new contract and is not expected to participate in practices once they get underway on Wednesday.

