There were plenty of errors for the Bears to lament after Monday’s 17-9 loss to the Vikings, including three turnovers, a blocked field goal, and three failed fourth downs while in scoring position in the second half.

Chicago was also penalized nine times for 91 yards during the contest. Five of those penalties were personal fouls and they included an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on head coach Matt Nagy for arguing another personal foul call between the first and second quarters.

After the game, edge rusher Robert Quinn said that the league needs “to go check the refs they’re hiring” rather than Nagy because he believes officials have too much control over the outcome.

“Honestly, some of these calls are starting to get a little crazy,” Quinn said, via NBCChicago.com. “These refs seem like they’re controlling the game a little too much. If a play is clean and they’re throwing a flag over something that they thought they can change the game just by one flag, I mean, let guys play ball. If this was a couple years ago, half this stuff wouldn’t even be called, but now they’ve got some of these stupid rules and in the refs’ hands it can change at any given moment.”

Nagy said after the game that he didn’t regret anything he said before getting the penalty, which helped set the Vikings up for a field goal. While he might not second-guess that decision, it was part of a long list of reasons why the Bears are now 4-10.

Robert Quinn: Refs seem like they’re controlling the game a little too much originally appeared on Pro Football Talk