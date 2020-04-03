Robert Quinn said he signed with Bears via coin flip. So which team was on the flip side?

New Chicago Bears pass rusher Robert Quinn had plenty of suitors in free agency, but he narrowed his choices down to two NFL teams.

Certainly money, location, strength of the teams and other factors entered the equation of how to choose which new team was best.

But it apparently was a tossup decision. And we mean that quite literally.





No joke: Robert Quinn said he flipped a coin when making up his mind about where to go. — Patrick Finley (@patrickfinley) April 3, 2020

Quinn spoke Friday with Chicago media and told them about how he came to choose a team.

On one side of the coin were the Bears. On the other? The Atlanta Falcons. We don’t know which was heads or tails — Quinn said he couldn’t remember — but the Bears were his choice.

Better to be lucky than good, isn’t that the saying? The Bears certainly aren’t complaining.

The Falcons, meanwhile, pivoted to Dante Fowler. Interestingly, the Falcons had to pay up for Fowler — three years, $48 million, for an average of $16 million per year.

Quinn signed a one-year, $13 million deal with Chicago six days earlier. That allowed the team to release Leonard Floyd, who ended up taking Fowler’s spot with the Los Angeles Rams.

Could Quinn have been kidding when he said it? Perhaps. This suggests so:

Ok. Just to clarify. This did not come down to an actual coin flip for the #Bears and Robert Quinn. I'm being told it was meant to illustrate the closeness of his decision. https://t.co/rgN9MFmWTQ — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) April 3, 2020

But maybe he was dead serious — nothing would shock us in these strange times.

