Robert Quinn not sure what he’ll do during national anthem

When Robert Quinn was with the Rams and Dolphins from 2016-2018, he raised his fist during the playing of the national anthem to protest racial inequality and police brutality.

Quinn did not raise his fist while with the Cowboys last season and the edge rusher, who signed with the Bears this offseason, was critical of the way the message he and other protesting players were sending was twisted by the media and others. Quinn said “it was to bring awareness to a situation that constantly gets thrown under the rug” and not about disrespect for the American flag.

George Floyd’s murder have brought these issues into focus again and there’s been a more receptive response to the prospect of players protesting again this season than there was in the past. On a Thursday conference call, Quinn reiterated his stance on what the protests represent but said he hasn’t decided what he’ll do during the anthem this year.

“I look myself in the mirror every day and I see people like me being harassed for no reason. . . . It’s frustrating,” Quinn said, via Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times.

Bears safety Jordan Lucas said earlier this week that he plans to kneel during the anthem. Bears head coach Matt Nagy said he hoped the players would come to a unified decision about what to do and “what the players want to do, we’ll do.”

