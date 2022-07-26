Robert Quinn has not requested a trade, present at training camp originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

In an interesting twist, not only did Roquan Smith show up at Halas Hall for Bears training camp, but so did Robert Quinn.

Quinn, 32, was expected to create a holdout and request a trade from the team in light of the Bears rebuilding and the jettison of Khalil Mack, Akiem Hicks and others names.

However, Ryan Poles admitted in his opening press conference on the first day of training camp he and Quinn have not had any discussion involving a trade.

"I haven’t had that conversation with him," Poles said. "I would hope that he wants to be here, so nothing’s changed on that front."

The move to keep Quinn on the roster seems contradictory to the theme Ryan Poles and the Bears' front office put in place for the team. They exiled aging players from the team with large contracts, as they did with Mack, Hicks and Robinson.

Quinn seems like the perfect trade asset to dangle in front of a contender. He just had a career-year with three more years left on his deal. He is on the wrong side of 30 (32 years old) which risks his value once the Bears clean up their rebuild.

The Bears either see Quinn as a part of their long-term plan or respect him enough to keep him around before they inevitably trade him. His presence, while key for younger players, will not have a large effect on the team's record this season and their likely losing record.

Last season, Quinn broke Richard Dent's franchise record with 18.5 sacks, second-most in the NFL last year behind T.J Watt. He also piled on 49 tackles and four forced fumbles, giving him a second-team All-Pro and Pro-Bowl nod.

Quinn is due $12.8 million this upcoming season from the Bears with a $17 million cap hit to his name. He still has three more years left on his contract.

Nevertheless, it's enjoyable to see No. 94 back on the field after an Earth-shattering season.

"So, on my way down here, I was told they’re here (Smith and Quinn). I haven’t seen them myself. But I was told that they’re here.”

