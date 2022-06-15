Robert Quinn not at Bears minicamp, Dominique Robinson impresses

How Dominique Robinson is impressing with extra reps originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

With Robert Quinn yet to report to mandatory minicamp, and Al-Quadin Muhammad not participating in practice on the grass, the Bears’ younger defensive ends have gotten more quality reps than they typically would. That includes rookie Dominique Robinson, who’s the team’s newest project at the position.

“He’s really athletic,” said fellow defensive end Trevis Gipson. “Dude is lean, can move, very versatile. He can rush the passer with speed and rush the passer with power, and I think that makes him a great player.”

Gipson may understand the growth trajectory ahead of Robinson better than anyone else in the Chicagoland area. Like Robinson, Gipson was a fifth-round draft pick who flaunted raw physical talent, with room to refine his game. Gipson was asked to switch positions upon coming to Chicago, while Robinson just switched from wide receiver to defensive end two years ago.

The similarities aren’t lost on Gipson, and from his perspective, he believes Robinson is actually further along in his development than Gipson was in his rookie season.

“I think he has a lot more pass-rush attributes than I did coming in,” Gipson said. “He has more experience on the edge than I did. I think we take the same approach to the learning game, but overall, he’s a great student, great athlete, and I think he’s going to help us a lot.”

Coming into the year, the expectation was that Robinson wouldn’t need to take too much responsibility rushing the passer. With Quinn leading the way, Muhammad stuffing the run game, and Gipson rotating in when applicable, Robinson could spend the year learning as much as he couldー again, similar to Gipson’s rookie season. But if Quinn’s absence is prolonged, Robinson will have the opportunity to prove to coaches he’s ready for more, earlier. If that’s the case, Eberflus and his staff have made it clear plenty of times that they won’t hold him back.

Story continues

“We don't put ceilings on guys,” Eberflus said early in the offseason program. “If you do that, that's not a good way to go. We always leave it open. If the guy can climb all the way and go all the way up, man, go.”

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!